Charley Rogers, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at North Al Medical Center. Memorial Service was held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Danny Fuller officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Rogers.
