Alan E. Hensley, 67, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Russellville Health Care. Funeral was Monday, October 24, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Richard Crumpton officiating. Burial was in Shady Grove Cemetery in Phil Campbell.
