Gary Dale Tyree, 84, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside service was held Monday, May 22, 2023, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Standridge officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Tyree.
Gary Dale Tyree, 84, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside service was held Monday, May 22, 2023, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Standridge officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Tyree.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.