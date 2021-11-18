Dorothy Bullion Terry, 65, of Moulton passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Limestone Specialty Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dorothy loved her flower garden and her animals.
Survivors include her son, Dewayne Thompson (Melinda); three grandchildren, Whitney Wigginton (Jake), Marcus Thompson (Olivia), and Courtney McLemore (Krissy); three great grandchildren, Jaxon Nichols, Kyler Thompson and Ryleigh Wigginton; four sisters, Martha Terry (George), Shelia Wiedemeyer, Peggy Young (Mark) and Wanda Baugher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Ray Bullion and Betty Ann Bullion; two brothers, Donny Bullion, Tommy Bullion, and one sister, Joyce Webber.
The family extends special thanks to Limestone Specialty Hospital.
