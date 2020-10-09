W. Joe Loosier, 86, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness. Due to the COVID pandemic, a graveside service was be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Courtland City Cemetery with Bro. Scotty Letson officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Loosier was a native of Lawrence County and a retired farmer.
He was preceded in death by wife, Nadine Loosier; parents, Clarence and Mamie McGregor Loosier; brother, Horace Loosier; and sisters, Louise Sherill and Myrlene Chandler.
Survivors include his friend and caretaker, Sherry King; sister, Bobby Thompson (Johnny) of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dan Simmons, Steve Terry, Mark Thomas, Clarence Logston, Jimmy Hagood, and Jimmy Ray Terry.
The family extends their appreciation to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice and nurse, Megan Terry. Special thanks is given to his life-long friend, Bert Pippen along with all of his friends and the Courtland community.
