Robert Lee Davenport, MOULTON

Robert Lee Davenport, 82, of Moulton, Alabama, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends, who were so entertained by his stories and wonderful sense of humor. He knew the Lord was his savior and smiled when he passed peacefully in his sleep.
“Bob” was born on January 25, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up in Kansas City, Missouri.
A veteran of the Air Force, Bob served from 1959-1979 in Vietnam, Thailand, England, Turkey and bases across the U.S. Afterwards, he worked for U.S. Customs in Puerto Rico, and then for Boeing, Northrop-Grumman, and finally retired from Chugach.
His greatest love and pride was his family. He was a loyal and devoted friend who loved to laugh.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Davenport and Donna Lee Davenport; late wife, Ethel Ampara Davenport; children, Jaylene Keahuelani Kalani and Mark Andrew Davenport; and brother, James Thomas Davenport.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Perry Davenport; brother, Charles “Pete” Davenport (Ginger); children, Steven Martin Davenport (Sandra), Robert Kaipohala Davenport (Laura), Anna Mullican (Hood), Jessica Davenport, Eugene Kaimohala Kalani (Naoko); and many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and in-laws.
His family would love for you to perform a random act of kindness in his memory. A private ceremony will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation.
