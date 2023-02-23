Billy G. Terry, 90, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.