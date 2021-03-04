Angela Dale Dotson, 51, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Lawrence Medical Center. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Greg Dotson.
