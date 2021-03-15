Marion Carroll, age 89, of Moulton, will have a visitation on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Moulton Baptist Church from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. with service to follow. Dr. Jesse Reeder and Dr. Darryl Wood officiating and Elliott Funeral Home assisting the family. Burial will be at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Carroll died Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born March 16, 1931, to David Sanford Hayes and Ida Fern Goss Hayes. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Carroll; sister, Betty Hayes Dyar; and brother, Bill Hayes.
She is survived by son: Jerry Carroll (Barbara); grandchildren, Jake Carroll (Chasity), Lesley Kimbrough (John David), John Carroll (Mallory); seven great grandchildren; and brother Odean Hayes (Betty Sue).
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in her memory to Moulton Baptist Church.
A special thanks to Southern Care Hospice and her caregivers, Wilma Bradford and Jeanette Buttram.
