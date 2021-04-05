Clara Robertson Owen, COURTLAND

Clara Robertson Owen, 101, of Courtland, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, April 2, 2021. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Courtland Baptist Church with funeral at 3:00 p.m. Bro. Scotty Letson and Bro. Brandon Kerby will be officiating. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery (Harmony).
Granny was a devoted wife to her husband, Walker, until his death in 1986. She was a wonderful Godly example to her family and her many friends. She loved God and her church family and attended church for every service until Covid hit and then attended drive in service. Granny loved working in her flowers as long as she was able and then she colored flowers in her adult coloring books.
She is survived by her five children, Sherry Hamilton, Gary and Andy (Joan) Owen, Jeanette (Farrell) Hutto, Lynn (David) Anthony; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sisters: Edwina East, Geraldine Mattox, and Ramona Wilkinson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; RB and Otha Robertson; her husband, Walker Owen; her brothers, Buster and Pete Robertson; her sisters, Hazel Martin and Alene Mattox; Son-in-Law, OD Hamilton.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Courtland Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 397, Courtland, Alabama 35618.
This picture was taken the day Granny went home to be with Jesus.
