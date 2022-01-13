William Howard Legg, 93, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence. Graveside service was held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Francis Proctor officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Mae Sue Legg.
William Howard Legg, 93, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence. Graveside service was held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Francis Proctor officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Mae Sue Legg.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.