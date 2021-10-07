Alonzo Dieter Wright, 65, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center. No services are planned at this time. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Alonzo is survived by his wife of thirty eight years, Karen Wright.
