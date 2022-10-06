Nancy Louise Brady Whitacre, TRINITY

Nancy Louise Brady Whitacre, age 75, wife of Hal D. Whitacre, and a resident of Trinity, Alabama, formerly of Maury County, Tennessee, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at her residence.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Marcus Lipscomb officiating. Entombment will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on February 18, 1947, in the Water Valley Community, Nancy was the daughter of the late Elton Eugene Brady and the late Margaret Louise Barnes Brady. She married Hal D. Whitacre on April 2, 1988, and together they enjoyed traveling to Florida. Nancy was a devoted Christian and was a member of New Freedom Church in Trinity, Alabama where she loved her church family and attending Bible study. She was a member of the Lawrence County DHR and an avid Florida Gators fan. Nancy often enjoyed baking cakes and was known for her famous death by chocolate cake. She loved her four o’clock flowers and animals, but above all, she loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Edward (Lisa) Simmons of North Carolina, Sheena (Armando) Bracamonte of Florida; brothers, Bobby (Penny) Brady, Randy (Holly) Brady, Kenny (Rhonda) Brady, all of Tennessee; sister, Ann Rodrigues of Tennessee; grandchildren, Julián, Tatiana, Ryan, Courtney; and great grandchildren, Marissa and Gabriel.
Pallbearers will be Julián Simmons, Jared Hamilton, Derrick Brady, Charlie Scott, Darrell Brady, and Wayne Chapman.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
