Marty Glenn Tucker, 65, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Gay.
