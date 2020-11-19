Wayne Adair, 70, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with Kenneth Johnson officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Wayne Adair, 70, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with Kenneth Johnson officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.