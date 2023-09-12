Jewel Naomi Tanksley Armstrong, 97, the matriarch of a large, boisterous brood, died at home on Sunday, September 10th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and devoted friends. She was born on February 8, 1926 to Henry Zadock Tanksley and Mollie Belle Higgins Tanksley, the fourth of ten children. Her husband of 63 years, Donald Freeman Armstrong, and two children, James Edward “Jack” and Sandra Gennice Armstrong preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Darryl Freeman (Mary, dec.) Armstrong, Lynnda Naomi (Tim) Owens, Vickey Cheryl (Steve) Lundy, Donna Gail (Glenn) Hughes, Clayton Freeman Armstrong, and Dayton Don (Vickie) Armstrong; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren soon to be born. Her latest great-great-grandchild, Wynona, was born on August 28th, 2023. She is also survived by her sisters, Daisy Yeager and Mary Gay, and her sisters-in-law, Shirley (Bobby) Clifton, and Ann (Elvin) Dutton. She leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, and many others she mothered, loved, and nurtured.
Her life will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 13th at Elliott Brown Funeral Home in Moulton with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 12 noon. Charlie Watkins will officiate. She will be laid to rest at McLemore Cemetery in Bankhead National Forest. There will be no graveside service.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Herbert Lundy, Joe Armstrong, Mike Armstrong, Josh Owens, David Armstrong, Bryan Mizell, and Caleb Armstrong.
Donations in her honor can be made to the Lawrence County Public Library, 401 College Street, Moulton, Alabama 35650, and for the upkeep of McLemore Cemetery, to Mark Armstrong, 6211 Alabama Highway 33, Moulton, Alabama 35650.
Special thanks for the loving care given by Barbara White, Leslie Myrick, and especially Tanama Price.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.