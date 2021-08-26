Linda Jearldean “Nanny” Miller, 75, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at her home. Funeral was Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Linda was the mother of Tina Gist.
