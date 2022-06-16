Martha Cahela passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022. A graveside service was held Monday, June 13, 2022 at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. Jesse Reeder officiating. Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
