Margie Marie Lindsey, 95, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her residence. Graveside service was held Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Enon Cemetery with Bro. Steve Ledbetter officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
