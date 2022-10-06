Theresa (Ferrell) Berry, 69, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Lawrence Medical Center. Memorial service was held Monday, October 3, 2022 at Hillsboro Baptist Church. Parkway Funeral Home assisted the family.
