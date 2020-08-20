Julia Ann Flanagan, 63, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Funeral will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial in Black Ground Cemetery.
