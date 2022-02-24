Roger Dale Cartee, 57, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Funeral was Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Scotty Letson officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
