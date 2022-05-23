Bobby Ray Smith of Moulton, Alabama passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Ben Phillips officiating.
Bobby (B.R.) left this life on his 75th birthday, May 20th. He was born to Willie and Cloie Jackson Smith on May 20, 1947, in Decatur, Alabama, the youngest of five children. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. During his tour of duty in Vietnam, he served as a crew chief/door gunner on a Huey helicopter during the period that included the Tet Offensive. He did construction work, especially welding and fabrication, and all his projects, whether a building, a metal fabrication, or a garden row were straight and true. He loved telling stories, trading, and visiting with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Eloise Ferguson and Dixie Holladay; one brother, Hiluard Smith; and granddaughter, Anna Brette Smith.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Linda Clark Smith; his sons, Daniel Clark Smith and wife Sallie, and Jon Bret Smith and wife Leigh Ann. He had four dearly loved grandchildren: Lily Rae and Gus Smith, Rayleigh and Bret Smith. His sister, Maxine Jolley of Birmingham; and his brother-in-law, Glenn Holladay of Helena, also survive him. He was a good husband, father, and grandfather. We miss him but are relieved that he no longer has the pain and limitations that had so altered life for a man who loved the active outdoor life.
Pallbearers will be David Vick, Randy Moore, Michael Burden, Ronnie White, Danny Gillespie, and Adam Clark. Honorary pallbearers are Rick Harris, Dwight Saylors, Kyle Cooper.
The family would like to thank the ER staff at Parkway, the third-floor staff at Decatur Morgan, and the Hospice of the Valley who provided help and guidance. Your work is truly a calling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, St. Jude’s, or the charitable organization of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.