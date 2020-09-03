Loy Anthony “Pandy” McCary, 59, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Lawrence Medical Center. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Pandy was the father of Loy Anthony McCary, Jr.
