J.E. Ledlow, 77, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at NHC. A graveside on service will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Dancy’s Chapel Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
