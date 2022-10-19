James "Jimmy" Todd, TOWN CREEK

James "Jimmy" Todd, 68, of Town Creek passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Visitation will be at Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Friday, October 21, 2022, from 1-2 p.m., directly followed by a graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery with Bro. Tony. Dautin officiating.
Mr. Todd grew up in Town Creek. He graduated from Hazlewood High, and The University of North Alabama. He retired from the International Paper company. Mr. Todd was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Ann Todd.
Survivors include a son, E. Brandon Todd.
