Barbara Terry, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Monday, May 16, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Buddy Dyar and Rev. Tom Fowler officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
