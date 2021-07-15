Gene A. Terry, 74, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home. A graveside service was held Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Gene was married to Donna Terry for 43 years.
Gene A. Terry, 74, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home. A graveside service was held Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Gene was married to Donna Terry for 43 years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.