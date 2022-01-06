Delores Reed, 77, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Lawrence Medical Center. Funeral will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ralph Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
