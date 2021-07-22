Annie Jewel Daniel, 88, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. Funeral was Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Williams and Rick Daniel officiating. Burial was in Cheatham Cemetery.
