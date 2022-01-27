Delno Nelms, 67, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his residence. Funeral was Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Grange Hall Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Levene Nelms.
