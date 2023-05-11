Gary Wade Lawrimore, 62, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his home. Funeral was Friday, May 5, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Jackson officiating. Burial was in Landersville Cemetery.
He was married to his wife Jannis for 10 years.
