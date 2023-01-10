Harlon Roy "Pete" Rutherford, 90, of Moulton passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Tim Graham, Bro. Ray McWhorter, and his grandson, Cobie Rutherford officiating.
Born on March 3, 1932 to the late Cobie and Mamie Byars Rutherford, Pete was a born farmer; farming cattle, cotton, wheat, corn, soybeans, and hogs. He was named the 1971 Soil Conservationist of the Year which was one of his proudest accomplishments. He served Lawrence County as Sheriff from 1967-1971 during very trying times. He was known as the "Still Busting" Sheriff because of the number of moonshine stills he destroyed. He then went on to work for the Lawrence County Board of Education, retiring around 1995.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Faye Young Rutherford; children, Randy Rutherford, Bill Rutherford (Brenda), Leah Rutherford Brown (David); grandchildren, Cobie Rutherford (Meghan), Callie Rutherford Terry (Dustie), Brookelyne Rutherford Garrie (Lance), Hunter Rutherford, Erin Grace Brown; great-grandchildren, Reason Rutherford, Hadalie Terry, Emma Garrie, Bryce Terry; and many loved nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn Hatton, and Dorthy Sprinkle; brothers, Jim Rutherford, Alek Rutherford, Herman Rutherford, Lonnie Rutherford, Bunt Rutherford, and Dave Rutherford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cobie Rutherford, Dustie Terry, Lance Garrie, Hunter Rutherford, and Tevin Montgomery.
The family extends special thanks to all of his Hospice nurses and staff, and his caregiver, Tammi Terry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama at www.mosaicnorthal.org or to a favorite charity.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.