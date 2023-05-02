Maxie Harris Witt, 83, of Mt. Hope passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Jerry Crowden and Bro. Roger Houston officiating. Burial will be at Old Bethel Cemetery in Leighton, AL.
Born on June 26, 1939 to Claude and Ruth Massey Witt, Jr., Maxie worked as a Research Scientist for Southern Research Institute in Birmingham for many years, developing a drug treatment for cancer that he eventually took himself. After retiring, he also worked as a School Resource Officer with the Lawrence County Sherif's Department. Maxie was a cattle farmer, and an avid fisherman.
Survivors include his wife of over 65 years, Sherry Portwood Witt; sister, Darlo Witt (Bill) Wimberly; niece, Tracey (Clay) Duncan; great nephews, Levi and Chase Duncan; cousin, Jeron Witt; and many extended family and friends.
Maxie is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jeffery Witt.
Pallbearers will be Clay Duncan, Don Johnson, Lucian Copeland, J W Portwood, Sam Hawkins, and Wayne Farris. Honorary pallbearers are Jeron Witt and Tim Whipple.
The family extends special thanks to Maxie's Home Health Care group from Russellville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org/donate.
