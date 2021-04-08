Nancy Meleah Armstrong, 57, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Funeral was Friday, April 2nd, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Aldridge Grove Church of Christ Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry.
Nancy Meleah Armstrong, 57, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Funeral was Friday, April 2nd, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Aldridge Grove Church of Christ Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.