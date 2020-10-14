Janie Austin Morrow, 75, of Moulton passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be from 12 till 2 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Steve Agee officiating. Burial will be in Corinth Missionary Baptist Cemetery.
Born on December 15, 1944 to the late George and Rosemary McKinney Austin, Janie was a graduate of Courtland High School in 1963. She also graduated from Calhoun Community College. She loved reading, decorating, loved all flowers, and especially loved being with her children and grandkids.
Survivors include her children, Selina Agee, Shane Walker (Lori), Stephanie Black (Shane), Susan Morrow, Sonia Hargrove (Joey), Baronica Preston (Joel), and Bart Morrow (Sandra); grandchildren, Kandi Adams (John Peete), Ryne Agee, Taylor Agee (Cheyenne), Kenzie Walker (Elijah), Macey Walker, Briley Walker, Judson Black, Gabbie Hargrove, Gavin Hargrove, Reagan Warren, Madison Warren, Gracie Morrow (Skyler), Katie Morrow, and Haylee Morrow; great-grandchildren, Walker Heflin, Maddie Heflin, Emma Adams, Kade Agee, Jake Agee, and Blakely Davis; brothers, Gary Austin (Sue) and Dennis Austin (Lori); and sister, Connie McNeal (Roger).
Mrs. Janie was preceded in death by her father, George Austin; mother, Rosemary McKinney; stepmother, Lucille Austin; first husband, Judson Walker; and second husband, Ronnie Morrow.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Agee, Shane Black, Joel Preston, Gavin Hargrove, Elijah Walker, Walker Heflin, and John Peete.
The family extends special thanks to North Alabama Medical Center, Lawrence Medical Center, Dr. Faye Willson, Dr. Holden, Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice Care.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
