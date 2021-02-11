Leroy Madden, 86, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center. A graveside service was held held Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Leighton with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
Leroy Madden, 86, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center. A graveside service was held held Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Leighton with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented