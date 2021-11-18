Helen Malinda Carpenter White, 94, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Denny Bowling and Russell Gourley officiating. Burial was in Red Hill Cemetery.
