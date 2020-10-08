Sonya Campbell, 54, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Funeral was Friday, October 2, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Campbell.
