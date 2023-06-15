Dianne Aldridge Blackwood, 65, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Charles Williams officiating. Burial was in Mount Hope Methodist Church Cemetery.
