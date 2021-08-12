Nadine Hood Cameron, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her home. A graveside service was held Friday, August 6, 2021, at Cave Springs Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Nadine was the widow of Claude Carl Cameron, Jr.
