Donna Terry Compton, 67, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her residence. Funeral was Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Donna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alan Compton.
