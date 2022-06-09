Minnie Stewart, 91, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Jamin Grubbs and Rev. Eric Albright officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
