Elizabeth “Beth” McCreless, 61, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. The funeral service was Monday, May 24, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
Beth was married to Lee McCreless for 34 years.
