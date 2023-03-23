Junior Ray Flannagin, 83, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was Monday, March 20, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Suggs and Bro. Bobby Smith officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Junior Ray Flannagin, 83, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was Monday, March 20, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Suggs and Bro. Bobby Smith officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.