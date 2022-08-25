Robert “Alan” Wade, 68, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside service was Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Bro. Brent Gillespie officiating.
