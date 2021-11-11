Arnold Garrison, 66, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his home. Funeral was Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Larry Dyar officiating. Burial was in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
