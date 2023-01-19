Frances (Coffey) Green, 77, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Summerford Health and Rehab. Graveside service was held Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Danny Fuller officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
