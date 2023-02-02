Johnny Dewey Langley, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was Thursday, January 26, 2023, at The Coffey Center (next door to Parkway Funeral Home) with Bro. Brandon Pylant officiating.
Johnny Dewey Langley, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was Thursday, January 26, 2023, at The Coffey Center (next door to Parkway Funeral Home) with Bro. Brandon Pylant officiating.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.