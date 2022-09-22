Howard Fletcher, 68, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Lawrence Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Howard is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandra Fletcher.
